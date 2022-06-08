PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who said they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at a group job interview.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based CampusPoint Corp., focuses on connecting companies with job applicants right out of school.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the two firms last year on behalf of Indigo Matthew, a Portland man who applied to work as a Viewpoint product and pricing analyst in 2018.

Viewpoint declined to comment on the settlement.