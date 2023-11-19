Sunday is World Day of Rememberance in 70 US cites and countries around the globe

PORTLAND,Ore. (KOIN) — Under the portico of Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum were 60 black body bags, each representing a person killed on Portland’s streets this year.

In fact, the tally stands at 62 people who died in traffic crashes so far in Portland in 2023.

Dozens of people gathered Sunday outside the Lloyd Center, part of Portland’s participation in the World Day of Remembrance in 70 US cities and countries around the globe to remember those who lost their lives in traffic crashes.

“These deaths are preventable. We need to treat it as the public health crisis that it is,” said Sarah Iannarone, the executive director of The Street Trust.

Michelle DuBarry, who is a member of Oregon & SW Washington of Families for Safe Streets said there is “evidence that the problem has become unacceptable to our community.”

As part of the event, the Morrison Bridge will be lit up yellow through Sunday.

And the Portland Bureau of Transportation said it’s putting up 40 more speed cameras in the coming year to try and prevent crashes.

