PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the July 19 fire at an old Kmart building in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood, officials are looking into potential asbestos contamination in the area.

According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, debris and ash from the fire spread around the nearby area, including some which landed at Luuwit View Park which tested positive for asbestos.

A video shared by one KOIN 6 viewer showed the charred pieces falling down in a nearby neighborhood.

Still image from a video showing debris falling from the sky near the Kmart fire in Northeast Portland (Courtesy Tom Carey)

DEQ said they are continuing to assess the area and figure out the next steps in the clean-up process, but they are warning locals to be cautious in the coming days.

All activities at Luuwit View Park have been canceled for July 21, officials said crews have already begun the clean-up process there.

DEQ also warns to avoid areas with ash or debris if possible and to not touch or try to clean up any debris because it could potentially cause the inhalation of asbestos.

According to fire officials, crews are still working to put out hotspots in the building.