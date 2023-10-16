PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is investigating an unknown green substance currently floating down the Willamette River in Portland.

DEQ spokesperson Susan Mills told KOIN 6 News that the “green scum” was first reported Monday morning. A crew with the state’s Water Quality Monitoring team sent photos of the river scum to toxicologists at Oregon Health Authority Monday. After analyzing the photos, the OHA determined that the substance isn’t harmful, and no toxicology tests are necessary.

“The two agencies have determined it is not algae or related to cyanotoxins,” Mills said. “Therefore, OHA has not requested DEQ sample and test the material. It appears to be aquatic plants that were likely dislodged by recent rains in the area. Floating aquatic plants are not considered toxic.”

Video from a KOIN 6 weather cam clearly shows a green substance floating past Hawthorne Bridge Monday afternoon. The “aquatic plants” are also said the be visible near Broadway Bridge.

Photos of the river sum provided by the DEQ.

(DEQ)

An unknown green sludge seen floating on the Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge on Oct. 15, 2023. (Photos by Sheila Thompson)







A close-up shot of the green scum. (KOIN 6)

If the Oregon Health Authority had ruled that tests were necessary, Mills said the test would have taken several days to complete.