The lagoon currently contains harmful algae bloom that has been deemed dangerous by experts.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local non-profit is suing the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality over conditions at the Ross Island Lagoon.

The lagoon, located in South Portland, is a popular destination for kayakers and swimmers. However, the lagoon currently contains harmful algae bloom that has been deemed dangerous by experts. The blooms can cause serious illness and even death in people and animals in extreme cases.

The non-profit Northwest Environmental Defense Center says it wants to see the area restored and cleaned up. In the lawsuit, the group says that’s not happening quickly enough and that the DEQ is violating part of the Clean Water Act — the Clean Water Act is set to restore and protect water quality throughout the U.S.

“The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality certifies that the activity going on within the lagoon is not going to have any impacts to water quality,” said Mary Stites, staff attorney for the NW Environmental Defense Center. “We challenge the conclusion that activity in the lagoon is not going to make the existing water quality issues worse because we believe that it will get worse.”

The DEQ told KOIN 6 News they are reviewing the lawsuit and have no further comment.