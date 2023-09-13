PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Din Tai Fung, the international Taiwanese restaurant chain known for its handmade dumplings, will officially open its new location in the Pioneer Place mall later this month.

Din Tai Fung spokesperson Daina Rama told KOIN 6 News that the company plans to announce a number of grand opening festivities in the coming days ahead of its official opening on Sept. 28. Din Tai Fung USA Vice President Aaron Yang also provided a statement about the family-owned company’s first location within the city of Portland.

“The Pioneer Place Portland location is a special opening to us as it is a culmination of our brand’s history, the art of Xiao Long Bao, and the spirit of the Pacific Northwest community,” Yang said. “We are thrilled to welcome guests into an immersive space where they will get to experience time-honored culinary traditions, the innovative ambiance, and the inviting service that our restaurants are known for.”

Din Tai Fung dishes. (Photos courtesy Din Tai Fung)



Din Tai Fung’s renown Xiao Long Bao pork dumplings.

Din Tai Fung’s new location in the Pioneer Place mall. (KOIN 6)

The company said that the design of the new location will highlight the Pacific Northwest’s charm with “moody tones and warm woods.” The Pioneer Place design will also feature “vibrant” wall tiles and “intricate” screen patterns that resemble the company’s first store in Taiwan. Click here for the restaurant’s menu.

“The overarching design reflects the nuanced dumpling-making process, emphasizing themes of steaming, wrapping, stacking, and folding,” the company said. “The Pioneer Place location is the first of many featuring the new elevated restaurant concept from Din Tai Fung.”

The restaurant will be the company’s second location in the greater Portland area. Din Tai Fung previously opened its first Oregon location in Tigard’s Washington Square Mall in December of 2018.