PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The international Taiwanese dumpling chain Din Tai Fung is holding a hiring event this week in anticipation of the opening of its new restaurant in Pioneer Place.

The multi-day job fair for the awaited restaurant will be held from April 18 to April 22 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The event will be held at the restaurant’s future location at 700 SW 5th Ave., Suite 1053, next to the mall’s food-court-level water fountain.

Initially expected to open this spring, Din Tai Fung spokesperson Danielle Alcock told KOIN 6 News that the opening has been pushed back.

“Din Tai Fung will be opening its newest restaurant location at Pioneer Place this Summer 2023 and we’re thrilled to invite you to our upcoming hiring event,” the company’s hiring announcement states. “Join us to meet with our team and learn more about the positions we are currently hiring for. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know our company and find out how you can contribute to our team.”

Din Tai Fung’s new location in the Pioneer Place mall. (KOIN 6)

The new restaurant is hiring for a variety of positions, including its in-house dumpling chefs, which the company proudly puts on display for passing shoppers with windowed kitchen walls.

Job openings and starting pay rates for Din Tai Fung’s new Portland location: