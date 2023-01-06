Walls surround what will one day be Portland’s first Din Tai Fung. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Din Tai Fung, the international Taiwanese restaurant chain known for its pork soup dumplings, is set to open its newest local location inside Portland’s Pioneer Place in the spring of 2023.

The popular restaurant will absorb multiple empty storefronts on the lower level of the mall’s northwest corner, down the hall from the Pioneer Place food court. Din Tai Fung spokesperson Danielle Alcock told KOIN 6 that the company is aiming for a late spring launch and that more information will be available in the near future.

“We will have more details to share in the coming months,” Alcock said.

The future location of Pioneer Place’s Din Tai Fung. (KOIN)

According to building permits filed with the City of Portland in August, Din Tai Fung plans to offer a dining patio, “dumpling dining pods” and a bar, in addition to its general dining area. City records show that the business has most recently applied to install the restaurant’s sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

The restaurant will be the company’s second location in the Portland metropolitan area. Din Tai Fung previously opened its first Oregon location in Tigard’s Washington Square Mall in December of 2018.