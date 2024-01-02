PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was recovered last month after the Portland Police Bureau prioritized cracking down on retail theft over the holidays.

Toward the end of November 2023, the agency announced it would provide overtime for expanded patrols during retail theft missions in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The patrols also included expanded walking patrols in Northwest Portland as a deterrent, which the bureau wants to do more of in the future.

Four times over the holiday, police reported how many people they arrested. But of the 55 people who were arrested for shoplifting, several never showed up to court. KOIN 6 tracked 29 cases from PPB and found that at least 12 missed their court date.

“It is incredibly discouraging to see that people we apprehended for shoplifting and other crimes are not reporting it to court and facing the consequences of their actions,” PPB spokesperson Mike Benner said. “But that said, we remain committed to continued retail theft missions, And that has a positive impact in the community.”

Rachel Hofmann, the owner of Raylee Consignment on Southeast Division Street, said she is constantly trying to protect her business.

“We’re kind of a little bit of a vigilante. There’s not a large police presence around, so we’re all kind of like communicating with each other in terms of what are you doing, you know, sharing resources,” she said.

But Hofmann said she hasn’t seen the protection big box retailers got during the holidays.

“I think if the Portland police came through and even just introduced themselves…it would do wonders,” she said.

Benner points to the arrests of people who did show up as a sign the missions are working “because ultimately, stolen merchandise is recovered and returned to the stores,” adding that the bureau hopes to work with small businesses in the future.

Hofmann hopes that’s true because they’re a part of Portland’s history.

“The lifeblood of having a thriving neighborhood. It’s the families. It’s the small businesses. …This is my neighborhood where I live,” she said. “I am the families and I am the small businesses.”