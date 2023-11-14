PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday shopping season is officially underway!

If you’re looking to shop local and support people in your community, check out PDX Pop-Up Shops.

The Pop-Up shops are curated retail spaces that transform vacant retail spaces into temporary shops for local designers and artists selling all sorts of things from dog treats to streetwear and more.

According to Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, there will be unique shops open until Dec. 31.

Look below at a few of the stores that will be popping up around town and check their official website for all of the shops coming:

Blush Beauty Bar (625 SW Broadway)

Blush will be offering green and clean beauty from skincare to makeup with tons of local brands.

Bring! Treats for Dogs (505 SW Taylor St.)

The gourmet treat makers will be making its first appearance as a brick-and-mortar store. They have all sorts of great dog treats from pup muffins to pup-tarts.

PDX Urban Wineries (511 SW 10th Ave.)

16 wineries from around Portland will be coming together to offer exclusive selections bringing some of the best that Oregon has to offer from the heart of the city.

Wee Sock Shop (625 SW Morrison St.)

The sock shop offers a vibrant collection of socks, tights and other little treasures.