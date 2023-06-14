PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new bar in central Southeast Portland is the resurgence of a space the city hasn’t had for 12 years — a lesbian bar.

Doc Marie’s — named for Dr. Marie Equi, who lived an out-lesbian life as a doctor and abortion provider and civil rights advocate about 100 years ago in Portland — opened in September 2022. It’s one watering hole in a growing desert of lesbian bars.

Olga Bichko is behind Doc Marie’s, a “cool space” where she wanted to “bring people together and facilitate queer joy.”

“Everybody is absolutely welcome here,” Bichko said. “But we’re also proud lesbian.”

Lesbian bars are special, unique spaces with their own kind of energy, she said. With Doc Marie’s, she is keeping history alive.

“It would be a real shame if they disappeared entirely.”

One of Bichko’s favorite things to see is “the intergenerational connections and conversations” because their history is not as captured as much as “non-marginalized peoples.”

“I talk to tons of 20-somethings who don’t know about Stonewall,” she said, “and having someone that’s in their 70s talking to someone that’s in their 20s in my bar is an amazing thing to see happen. And I think that’s absolutely the first step to preserving those kinds of lived histories.”

The real Doc Marie’s attitude — “badass,” she said — is the influence behind Bichko’s creation of this space. She believes there’s a clear reason why the several gay bars have not had a lesbian counterpart for more than a decade in the Rose City.

“A lot of times women have to explain why they’re taking up space and what’s in it for everyone else? I don’t think the gay bars — more traditional male-identified gay bars — have to face that same kind of scrutiny. There is something about a woman-owned, woman-centric space that unapologetically taking up room and being themselves that throws people off.”

Women and lesbians were the stabilizing force in the queer rights and marriage equality movement, movements that gained traction in the aftermath of the AIDS epidemic.

“As women we are automatically taught to decenter ourselves and to uplift other voices and center other people,” she said. “For example, the reason that it’s LGBT — lesbian is in the beginning of it — because they were so helpful in serving gay men during the AIDS crisis.”