PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – July 12 marks the first day of Dockworth Summer Wednesdays, giving Portlanders the chance to dive into the Willamette from Duckworth Dock in Northeast Portland.

The summer event is a collaboration between the Human Access Project and the Lloyd EcoDistrict.

“We’re excited to introduce Portland to Duckworth Dock; just an amazing place to get in the water, see sunsets and swim,” said Willie Levenson with the Human Access Project.

Similar to The Big Float, Levenson says Portlanders can bring inflatables to float the river or beach chairs to park along the dock and listen to a live DJ.

Duckworth Dock, which sits between the Steele and Burnside bridges, will also have a lifeguard available for the events.

“For me — in terms of quality of life — when you’re able to get on your bike, ride to the river and take a dip, that to me scores very high on livability,” Levenson said. “It’s a great time and I’m just excited to get together with a bunch of people and feeling that collective energy of watching the sunset, listening to music and taking it in. It’s high-level Portland living.”

Parking for the event is available on Northeast Oregon Street — behind the Oregon Convention Center — and bike racks are available at the dock.

Levenson says events like Dockworth Summer Wednesdays are a part of Portland’s identity.

“We are a river city; it’s the soul of our city and when we talk about what it takes to bring back an identity of our city, this thing has been there and it’s been under-utilized and I’m just excited to be part of re-introducing people to our river,” Levenson said.