PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A dog was found dead inside a van with a handwritten license plate in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police used a search warrant to enter the vehicle, where officers and a member of Multnomah County Animal Control retrieved the dog and gathered evidence. The van was then towed.

“Please do not leave animals in vehicles,” PPB said in a post on Instagram. “If you find an animal in distress in a vehicle, please call 911.”

Police ask anyone with information about the vehicle and its owner to contact centralbikesquad@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case 23-128613.

