‘Door Hanger’ program looks to help reduce gun violence

Portland Police will soon be distributing the door hangers in neighborhoods where gun violence has happened.

The initiative is designed to help police engage the community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau hopes a new door hanger initiative can help police engage with communities affected by increasing gun violence.

Members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) are slated to start handing out the door hangers in neighborhoods where recent gun violence has occurred. Officers will leave the hangers with contact information with the hope that residents will reach out if they have any information related to a suspected case of gun violence in the given neighborhood.



Small pieces of information shared with investigators can lead to the identification of a suspect, an arrest, a seizure of an illegally possessed firearm, and a criminal conviction, according to Portland Police.

“This is also another element of our community policing effort,” said Assistant Chief of Investigations Andrew Shearer. “Informing the community of an incident and further engaging them to join us in working toward a solution.”

The door hangers also remind people that they can provide information about crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Cash rewards of up to $2,500 are offered for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in unsolved felony crimes.



Anyone who would like to give feedback on the program can call Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov .

The comment window is now through Sunday, February 16.