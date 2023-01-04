PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A veterinary hospital in Northwest Portland is reopening its emergency room for morning care after staffing shortages forced them to cut hours in October.

In a release on Wednesday, DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital announced it is extending emergency service hours to include morning hours. The hospital’s emergency room now welcomes walk-ins between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

“Every hour that we’re open makes a difference,” said Ron Morgan, DoveLewis President and CEO. “We wanted to re-open for morning coverage as soon as possible because we know it will save lives.”

Although emergency room hours have been limited, DoveLewis’ intensive care unit has been treating pets around the clock. The intensive care unit is nationally recognized thus it’s often sought out for surgeries, MRIs, blood transfusions and critical care.

Despite ongoing hiring challenges, DoveLewis said it’s made “in-roads” and is working toward offering 24-hour emergency services.

Pet owners can reach veterinary technicians at DoveLewis by phone 24/7.