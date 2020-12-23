Downtown Apple store covering mural for preservation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The downtown Apple store is covering the Black Lives Matter mural painted on the plywood on their windows to preserve it, a rep told KOIN 6 on Wednesday.

The windows of the store became a mural in honor of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality in June as protests spread across the nation. The store has been closed since.

The Apple representative said they are preserving the mural for a future donation. It wasn’t immediately clear where they would be donating it but said they would have an update next week.