Downtown Apple store to reopen after almost 9 months

A portrait of George Floyd and the phrase “I can’t breathe” is painted on the boarded-up storefront of the Apple store in downtown Portland. This week it was repaired by the original artist after being vandalized over the weekend. August 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Apple store in downtown Portland’s Pioneer Place will open its doors for business for the first time in almost nine months on Monday.

Since May 31 of last year, the store halted in-store operations after becoming a frequent target in the the regularly occurring riots and protests in the city’s core. The store’s windows have been boarded up with plywood and became the sight of a massive mural dedicated to George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

During the unrest and into the winter months, the store only served pickups for online orders or Genius Support appointments.

Monday’s opening is slated for 11:00 a.m. with COVID-19 protocols in place.