Downtown Portland businesses: How many open, closed or empty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid the pandemic, protests and a homeless crisis, downtown Portland’s reputation has been the center of some controversy over the last few months.

The Downtown Portland Clean & Safe recently conducted a survey of businesses within the 213 blocks that make up the area. They said they surveyed 718 retail and restaurants throughout the month of September.

Their survey found there were over 430 businesses still open, some by appointment only or with adjusted hours. 170 businesses were temporarily closed, or only doing online shopping.

Over 20 businesses had permanently closed, and there were over 80 retail locations that were not occupied.

In August, Greg Goodman, the co-president of the Downtown Development Group, wrote a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and the members of the Portland City Council about the number of businesses that are moving out of or locating outside the central district of Portland.

“The number is like nothing I have seen in 42 years of doing business in downtown,” he wrote.

