PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People returning to downtown Portland for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is music to restaurant and bar owners’ ears, but security is top of mind for a potentially rowdy night.

Marc Reynaso, a security guard at Kells, said “we’re just making sure everyone is having a great time and keeping everyone safe.”

According to Portland police, they have enacted special plans to keep the public safe Friday night. Those celebrating at Kells and beyond can expect to see added uniformed patrols downtown.

Portland Police Bureau’s Sgt. Kevin Allen said patrons should make sure to secure a ride home, or they run the risk of being arrested.

“The entertainment detail has over-hired on overtime so there will be a couple officers doing high visibility patrol,” he said.