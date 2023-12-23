PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As neighborhoods across the Portland area decorate for the holidays, downtown puts on its own display of festive lights that can be seen for miles.

There are several notable holiday displays seen across downtown. They range from some of Portland’s most iconic buildings to the displays seen over the West Hills.

Festive Portland skyscrapers

A pop of color could be seen from some of Portland’s tallest buildings. The highest skyscraper in the city, the Wells Fargo Center, has an alternating display of festive red and green lights highlighting the corners of the building.

Another standout from the crowd is the U.S. Bancorp building. Big Pink, recently putting on a display of purple lights along its edge.

The Park Avenue West Apartments also showing off with the festive red and green lights under its spire with red and green. Next door, a similar display also seen at the top of the Fox Tower.

The always hard to miss Oregon Convention Center is also glowing red and green for the holiday season along with a few surrounding buildings.

Portland holiday light displays

Is it December? Just look to the West Hills to find out. If you see the martini glass glowing in the sea of trees then you know Christmas is coming.

On the more classic Christmas note, a tree made of lights can be seen at the top of the Standard Insurance Building downtown. It’s boarded with a nice pop of red lights around the edge and is frequently seen on the KOIN 6 Tower Cameras.

Portland’s holiday favorites

From ground level, Portlanders flock to see the Christmas/Holiday tree in Pioneer Square. The multicolored tree has brought holiday cheer to the area for most of the month of December. Finally, it’s not the holiday’s in Portland without the iconic White Stag Sign turning into Rudolf in Old Town.