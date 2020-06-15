Dozens join in call to ‘Abolish ICE’ at Portland rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people rallied for an Abolish ICE protest in Portland Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators marched from Poets Beach to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building at the South Waterfront. Officers could be seen watching the protest from the top of the building.

The event was organized by a local woman who had seen other event scheduled Sunday around the country.

“I just pulled it together Wednesday,” said organizer Andrea Cid. “Made the flyers, spread it on social media, and hoped people showed up. It was all last minute.”

“We need to abolish ICE and fix the system so that people don’t come here ‘illegally’ or the wrong way. We need to make it possible so that they do come through the system, and we cannot do that when we’re having this treatment, when we have such a broken system,” Cid continued.

Cid hopes to hold another event with the help of other community organizers later in the month.