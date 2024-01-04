PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools has found its interim superintendent: Dr. Sandy Husk, who boasts 18 years of public school superintendent experience.

The PPS Board of Education announced the unanimous decision to appoint Husk Thursday evening. Husk matched the criteria set by board members Julia Brim-Edwards and Andrew Scott, the pair who led the recruitment process to find an interim superintendent, including promoting equity, having a proven track record as an effective school administrator, and having experience specifically in a large Oregon school district.

From 2006 to 2014, Husk served as the superintendent of Salem-Keizer Public Schools, an Oregon district second only to PPS in terms of size.

The board said in a release that Husk will begin on Feb. 12, overlapping slightly with current Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. Guerrero announced his resignation from PPS late last year, with his last day being Feb. 16.

Husk steps into the role after a tumultuous year for PPS that included a month-long teacher’s strike. Though a new three-year contract was signed that included teacher pay raises, tensions between PPS staff and the administration proved high amid a truncated winter break that was shortened due to the strike.

For instance, hundreds of PPS teachers and thousands of students were absent for the make-up week during what would have been the break. In addition, the non-faculty staff of PPS — such as office workers, cafeteria staff and custodians — also voiced complaints to KOIN 6 News about the situation of suddenly having to show up for work on what was supposed to be a break.

In the PPS Board’s release about Husk’s appointment, they cited one of her immediate areas of focus would be “working with the Board and PPS staff to rebuild relationships after the month-long teacher strike and implementing the new contract in partnership with the Portland Association of Teachers” as well as “finalizing contracts with other represented employees.”

In a statement, Husk acknowledged the “challenging fall” endured by teachers, staff, parents and students.

“I have a strong belief in empowering all school employees with good data, best practices, and supports to promote student success in every classroom, every day.”

Husk brings to the role a positive reputation from her seven-year tenure at the Salem-Keizer School District, having raised the district’s graduation rate and lowered its dropout rate, among other accomplishments, the release said.

Though the board has appointed Husk as interim superintendent, the search for a permanent replacement is still underway. The board indicated in their announcement Husk would not be a candidate for the permanent superintendent role.