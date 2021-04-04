Drag Brunch returns to Pearl District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Has being cooped for more than a year made you hungry for some drag? Good news, Drag Brunch is making a comeback at the Botanist in the Pearl District

Sunday’s event sold out show was called “Climax,” and starred “Flawless Shade.”

The weekly event is a partnership between Botanist and Rose City Drag. Both the organizers and entertainers said they hope the event remains permanent. But for now, they’re just happy to get back out there.

“It’s like a reunion if you will or a welcome back party as things start slowly opening because of COVID,” said drag queen Amy Ta’kill Phoenix. “We’ve been locked up so long and we’re just hungry for drag and the fact that we get to have this space where we get to show our queer art to the community is really amazing.”