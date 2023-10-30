Jaylon Benjamin, 29, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver involved in a two-car crash that killed two people on Saturday has been charged with manslaughter, Portland police announced Monday.

The crash took place near NE 33rd and Lombard in NE Portland around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Jaylon Benjamin, 29, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of manslaughter, animal abuse and reckless driving, according to authorities.

Police said the identity of the two victims will be revealed at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.