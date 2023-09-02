A deadly crash on NE Sandy Boulevard knocked down cables and blocked roads on Sept. 1, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver in a deadly crash on Northeast Sandy Boulevard was identified by authorities Saturday.

According to Portland police, on Friday a white 2011 Buick Lacrosse driven by Terrelle L. Tucker, 39, was speeding when it struck the center-raised median and lost control, crashing into a power pole, a bus stop, and two trees.

The scene was difficult to address because the top of the power pole was suspended by wires and knocking down other cables, authorities said.

Pacific Power responded to the scene and said that none of the wires were dangerous.