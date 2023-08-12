According to police, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after driving off of the Sellwood Bridge and onto Highway 43, according to authorities.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to the single-car crash on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m.

The Major Crash Team later determined that the driver was headed west on the bridge, but lost control of the vehicle as they tried to turn northbound on South Macadam Avenue. PPB said the driver struck a raised island and rolled over it before their car fell roof-down onto the avenue.

The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and there were no passengers in the car.

“During the investigation the Sellwood Bridge and South Macadam Avenue near the bridge will be closed in both directions,” Portland police said. “The closure is expected to last several hours.”

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit.