PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In preparation for President Biden’s visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.

The White House has released very few details about the visit.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, PPB said that major roads in the city and downtown Portland areas will be impacted in the late afternoon and evening hours by the president’s visit.

Drivers in the area are warned to plan ahead for brief travel delays.