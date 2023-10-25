Officials are investigating the cause of the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dumpster fire that started in Southeast Portland on Wednesday morning spread to the Burgerville nearby, according to fire officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene on Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m.

The firefighters reported that the blaze extended to the fast food spot’s attic and through the roof.

Portland Fire & Rescue battles a dumpster fire that spread to the Burgerville on Southeast 92nd Avenue. (Courtesy PF&R)

PF&R said it extinguished most of the blaze by 5:15 a.m., but crews continued to check for hidden fires in the attic.

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident. There were no injuries reported.