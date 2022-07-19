PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gabriel Lopez, who survived a traumatic brain injury, used money from a special needs fund to buy a new electronic bicycle. But that e-bike was stolen in Northeast Portland less than one hour after he bought it.

Lopez told KOIN 6 News the theft happened a few weeks ago. He locked it up outside New Seasons on NE 33rd and within the hour it was gone. He called the police and listed the e-bike serial numbers on a city-wide bike theft page.

The e-bike would help him get to work without becoming too exhausted, which is one of the long-term side effects of his brain injury.

“It would’ve helped me going further distances, like, if I had found a job that was as far as Belmont or Hawthorne,” he told KOIN 6 News. “It would be helpful to get me there.”

A GoFundMe page was started to help him raise money for a new bike.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.