PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway in North Portland after police said they found a dead man early Monday morning.

Just after 1:20 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a shooting report on North Vancouver Avenue and found the dead man when they arrived.

Information about the incident is limited, but according to officials, North Vancouver Avenue is closed from North Sumner Street to North Webster Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.