Eastmoreland Fourth of July Parade returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Eastmoreland Neighborhood welcomed back a long-standing tradition Sunday – its annual Fourth of July Parade.

The neighborhood canceled the parade in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While the event might be small, stretching only a couple blocks, it still brought plenty of cars for people to see. It was also an event for neighbors to reconnect with each other after a year spent social distancing.

“So, I walk in the neighborhood every morning, sort of along my walking route, and I saw the signs out around Reed College and I took a photo and thought, ‘Oh, we’re coming this year! So exciting!’” said Stephanie McCoy who lives in the neighborhood.

“It’s exciting to see all the families out here, all the kids with their bikes decorated and everything. I think they’re going to take part in the parade as well, so it’s nice to be part of the community again,” said Ty Engstrom from the Portland Police Bureau.

Some participants in the parade dressed up like clowns. It was a fun way for the neighborhood to return from the pandemic.