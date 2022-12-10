PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood was officially listed as a historic district this week, despite protests from some neighbors.

The National Parks Service shared in their evaluation of the neighborhood that the area stands out for its “collection of Period Revival style homes” and its “high-quality residential design” to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.

Eastmoreland joins 17 other historic districts in Portland and over 150 across the state of Oregon.

The process of becoming a historic district began in 2016 when the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association initiated the dealings.

However, some residents of the neighborhood have been fighting against the designation for six years.

Tom Christ, a resident of the neighborhood, shared in a statement to KOIN 6 News that he was upset because now the building of smaller, more affordable homes will be prevented.

“Eastmoreland, perhaps the least diverse neighborhood in the city, badly needs what historic designation will prevent: smaller, more affordable dwellings, like townhomes, duplexes, and cluster cottages,” Christ said.