Several people became trapped in an early morning apartment fire (TVF&R)

Dozens were displaced after the apartment complex fire on SW Barnes Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning apartment fire left eight people with injuries, cause still unknown.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded Saturday morning to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest Barnes Road.

According to officials, residents were trapped in the building, but TVF&R was able to rescue them from the blaze.

TVF&R reported seven people rescued as well as some pets.

Multiple injuries were reported at the scene including injuries sustained when people jumped from the second story, as well as injuries from smoke inhalation and burns.

Eight people were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

In a tweet at 4:54 a.m., TVF&R shared that the fire was under control and the scene was being investigated.

Two dozen people were reportedly displaced by the fire. TVF&R and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are working to find shelter for the affected people.