PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight people are confirmed to have overdosed near the Northwest Portland park blocks.

Portland Fire and Rescue said eight people overdosed near Northwest Park Avenue and West Burnside Street just after 10 a.m. Monday morning. Four of them were taken to the hospital.

The battalion fire chief on site said they thought they were snorting cocaine which turned out to be a powder likely laced with fentanyl.

Portland Commissioner Rene Gonzalez took to X to warn about the incident, saying that their system was being “hammered” because of the incident and asking people to only call 911 for life or death emergencies.

“Our 911 system is getting hammered this morning with a mass casualty incident – multiple overdoses in northwest park blocks,” Gonzalez said. “Please do not call 911 except in event of life/death emergency or crime in progress (or chance of apprehending suspect). For non-emergency please use 503-823-3333.”