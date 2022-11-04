Public is invited to view plans for restoring the Thompson Elk and its fountain on Nov. 7 and to share protest stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Portland Parks Foundation will present its feasibility study for the rehabilitation and return of the David P. Thompson Elk Fountain at 1:30 pm, Monday, Nov. 7, on Zoom. The foundation will present to the plans to the Portland Landmarks Commission and the public at the same time online.

The PPF will offer a walk-through of its process, schematic designs and cost estimates for the rehabilitation of the fountain, as well as a proposed concept for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant “viewing area.” This will provide safer access to those who want to visit the fountain up close and will better protect them — and the fountain — from passing vehicles.

In a release Thursday, PPF stressed that there is a history of Portlanders protesting around the Thompson Elk Fountain since it was installed in 1900. The foundation is also crowdsourcing stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Originally commissioned in 1900 to honor the Oregon Humane Society, the Elk Fountain was damaged and had to be removed during the social unrest downtown in 2020.