PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Striking Living Room Theater employees are picketing outside the Southwest Portland business on Tuesday due to claims of unfair labor practice on behalf of the company’s management.

In a statement sent to KOIN 6 News, Living Room Theaters CEO Steve Herring said that the company disagrees with a press release issued by its employees regarding the unfair labor practice strike on Jan. 9.

“We’re looking into the allegations, but currently, do not believe the press release [sent to local media regarding the protest] is accurate,” Herring said. “We are a small, local business with a handful of staff and have always valued that this allows us to have direct relationships with our staff and work directly with them about any conflicts that may arise in our workplace.”

Theater employee and strike organizer Audra Sweetland told KOIN 6 that protesters are pleased with the support they’ve received from passing citizens.

“We’ve had overwhelming community support,” Sweetland said. “Folks from off the street, as well as representatives from unions and local labor organizations have stopped by and helped us express our discontent. We are expecting more throughout the day and have already been very pleased with the amount of citizens showing up.”

While Living Room Theaters and its non-management employees are currently in a state of disagreement, the company said that it supports its employees’ right to protest.

“We respect and support our employees’ right to speak up, work together, and participate in concerted activities protected by law, including legal strikes,” Herring said.

The theater remains open amid the strike, which is planned to take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.