PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are lions and bears, but the Oregon Zoo is now home to two tigers as well!

In October, the Oregon Zoo said goodbye to their Amur tiger, Bernadette, to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in Minnesota.

After she left, the Oregon Zoo said they would be making updates to the habit and on Friday they announced the arrival of two new Amur tigers, brothers named Dimitri and Luka.

The critically endangered pair came to the Oregon Zoo as a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan for Amur Tigers, which the zoo said helps to “create genetically diverse, self-sustaining populations to guarantee the long-term future of animal species.”

Both 18 months old, Dimitri and Luka were born in North Dakota and the zoo shared their excitement for the pair’s arrival.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

According to the zoo, the pair look very similar, however, it’s their distinct markings that separate the pair. For example, the zoo said Dimitri has a V-shaped stripe over his left eye.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are the largest tiger subspecies, and it is believed that only 500 remain in their native habitat.

The Oregon Zoo began partnering with the Tiger Conservation Campaign in 2012 and has since worked to restore tiger populations.

Although the pair just recently arrived, the zoo said they have settled in well and are already beginning to adventure outside and explore their habitat.