From Christmas lights displays to cafés, several businesses are shutting down due to inclement weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ice, snow and freezing rain have all disrupted the Portland metro area on Friday.

Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.

The Oregon Zoo has closed both for regular admission and for their festive ZooLights display. Anyone who bought tickets will be automatically refunded, but this isn’t their last chance to catch the lights. The display runs until Thursday, Jan. 5.

Peacock Lane residents still plan on leaving their Christmas lights on from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. However, the neighborhood’s streets and sidewalks are slick, and they are anticipating potential power outages. Therefore, they are asking visitors to stop by on a safer night.

The Grotto, along with its Christmas Festival of Lights, are closed as well. Event organizers are allowing people to use their Friday night tickets for another evening, or email Afton Tickets at support@aftontickets.com if they would prefer a refund.

Northwest Portland bar Jackie’s is closed due to Friday’s ice storm, but the owners are leaving their other businesses, Sugar Hill and Two Wrongs, open to the public.

Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, one of Portland’s favorite soul food carts, is also closed for the next several days despite its usual plan to serve food on Christmas Eve. Customers can expect the business to be back open on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Portland Japanese Garden may be a sight to see on a snowy day, but just not Friday. The garden was closed while staff “assessed the impacts from the storm.” As of right now, it will still open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Anyone who made dinner reservations at the Haitian restaurant Kann needs to make a backup plan because it closed its doors for a snow day on Friday. Future reservations can be rebooked on Resy.

Hopefully, everyone already made their breakfast-food grocery runs. The Alphabet District’s Stepping Stone Café will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 25 due to the holiday and the predicted weather.

Although a bit outside of the Portland area, it’s worth mentioning Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl closed their slopes on Friday due to the freezing rain in the forecast. The slopes at Timberline Lodge remain open today on a limited basis.

Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl said that they are considering reopening their lifts on Saturday. No official announcement has been made at this time.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions, closures and cancellations with KOIN 6 News. Have a cancellation you’d like to see listed? Email webdesk@koin.com.