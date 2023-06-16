PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Explore Ankeny is kicking off summer in Old Town as businesses come together for six weekend festivals in an effort to transform the area.

Around 26 businesses are participating in the festivities, which kick off June 16, followed by an early Fourth of July celebration June 30-July 3, along with an official PDX Pride party July 14-16 and a summer luau August 11-13.

“In February, we started talking about all the negative press and all the negative messaging that comes out of downtown. We know that there are challenges of course but at the end of the day, we also have to give people a reason to come back as businesses,” Event Manager Joshua Ryan said. “We wanted to create a festival series that gave people that may not have been downtown in a while a purpose to come back.”

As a downtown business owner, Angelina Webb of Angelina’s Greek Gyros says she’s seen a lot of change in the area in recent months including more foot traffic.

“There’s volunteers out picking up rubbish, there’s patrollers, there’s security, they’re ready to assist people if needed and the city is cleaning up and it’s really exciting,” Webb said.