PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A RV trailer fire went up in flames and spread to a second trailer nearby in North Portland Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Explosions were reportedly heard when Portland Fire & Rescue arrived at the blaze near North Albina and Hunt. PF&R said those explosions were likely from the propane tanks.

With one of the trailers fully-involved, crews worked to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said no one was hurt, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.