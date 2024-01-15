PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — MAX lines remain halted Monday due to debris on tracks and “extensive damage”, TriMet announced.

TriMet thanked riders for their patience as crews work to clear the light rail tracks, but due to the extent of the damage, they said there is no timetable for when MAX service will resume.

Up-to-date information on trains and buses can be found on the TriMet website.

Buses still remain on the roads, however, they are following a Sunday schedule since it is MLK day, TriMet said.