Here's where and how you can redeem the free fry discounts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It turns out Fry-Day actually falls on a Thursday this year — National French Fry Day, that is.

In honor of the big day, some of foodies’ favorite fry-slingers will offer discounts and specials on July 13. Here’s where and how you can redeem your free fries.

McDonald’s

Find the closest location here.

People with the McDonald’s app can use it to order free fries of any size during the holiday. No additional purchase is necessary to take advantage of the freebie.

The fast food joint also holds Free Fries Friday every week, when customers can get free medium fries with a $1 app purchase.

Burgerville

Find the closest location here.

Burgerville is giving a regular-sized fry to patrons who are registered for the Localville rewards program. The Pacific Northwest chain says the deal is valid for in-store or pick-up orders made through the app.

Carl’s Jr.

Find the closest location here.

Anyone who buys fries through the Carl’s Jr. app this Thursday, a la carte or in a combo, will receive a free small order of french fries for every day through the rest of the year.

Killer Burger

Find the closest location here.

Local burger chain Killer Burger offers a free shareable fry, along with two sauces, to those who sign up for rewards through the app or online.

Wendy’s

Find the closest location here.

Wendy’s will run a special from Thursday until Sunday. Patrons will receive free fries, large or small, with all transactions made through the app. This also applies to the fast food spot’s seasoned potatoes that it serves for breakfast.