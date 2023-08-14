Training Monday through Thursday will be done by 10:45 p.m. each night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you see — or hear — some F-15s zooming through the Portland metro skies these weeknights, don’t worry. It’s just training.

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142 Wing will conduct these routine missions Monday through Thursday nights, the Oregon Military Department announced.

The F-15 Eagle night training missions allow those pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay up-to-date with the requirements of the Air Force, officials said.

Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer with the 142nd Wing said night training “is essential to the readiness of our pilots to defend the Pacific Northwest under any conditions. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our fellow Oregonians.”

Officials said the training flights will be completed by 10:45 p.m. each night.