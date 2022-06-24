PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A child and an adult were taken to a hospital after a light pole fell on them at Irving Park Thursday afternoon, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters responded to the emergency call at the playground on NE Fremont Street and 7th Avenue.

PF&R said the light pole fell and landed on the child and adult, injuring them both. The two went to a hospital for treatment, but officials did not say how severe their injuries were.

The Portland Police Bureau is reportedly handling the investigation.