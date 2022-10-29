Grant High School in Portland, as seen on Google Street View, October 29, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.

The lawsuit alleges that on Jan. 4, 2022, a student was assaulted by two other students in the middle of a school day. A staff member allegedly saw this happening and did nothing to intervene.

According to the suit, there were previous instances of bullying, including “purposeful physical and social intimidation” by the two students during the 2019-2020 school year, resulting in a No Contact order being placed.

On the day of the assault, the court documents say that the victim was sitting in a booth in Grant’s lower commons charging their phone when the two students approached and began verbally harassing the victim.

Things escalated when the two students allegedly began physically assaulting the victim, ending with the victim on the floor still being struck by the students.

The assault was captured on multiple security cameras, but according to the lawsuit, PPS failed to preserve the original footage and so all that remains of the security camera footage is cell phone footage of the security camera recorded by the Vice Principal.

The security footage also captures a staff member getting up and leaving the scene as soon as the assault begins, quickly walking by, the court docs alleged.

According to the lawsuit, PPS let the students return back to school a few days after the incident, without telling the victim of this, leading to the victim obtaining a temporary Stalking Protective Order against the two students.

PPS allegedly did move the two students to a new school a month after the incident.

The victim also changed schools, with the lawsuit stating this was due to a loss of trust in Grant High School.

The court documents state that during the assault, the victim received several injuries, including contusions to the head and ongoing shoulder pain requiring ongoing physical injury.

They also allege emotional damage, including increased fear over escalations by the students who were allowed back to campus, embarrassment and loss of self-worth.

The victim, a minor, represented by their guardian, is suing PPS for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit is asking for a total of $1.18 million in relief.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, PPS said that the staff member who left the scene was going to retrieve security personnel, but that they have no further comments on the incident at this time.