PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a Mercedes sedan crashed into their home, a family is asking for help.

Portland police say the car first drove through the fence, then a palm tree, and finally through the entire living room. Parts of one bedroom and a bathroom were also hit.

The family was asleep at the time of the crash and left unhurt, but it could take months for their home to be rebuilt. For now, they are living in a hotel.

When the family called Portland police, it took an hour for them to arrive.

“My parents are really upset about that. They worked their whole lives to earn this house, paying taxes like everyone else,” resident Hung Le said. “For the police to take an hour, that really upset them.”

KOIN 6 reached out to PPB to see why it took so long for them to get to the house, but they have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, the driver and three passengers inside the car immediately jumped out and ran away after the crash. Police say they have yet to be found.

A GoFundMe is available for those interested in helping the family.

