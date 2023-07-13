The boy's family says it isn't fair that the man was released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grieving family is asking for justice after their 11-year-old son was killed in a crash Saturday night. The suspect, arrested for DUII and manslaughter, was later released without bail.

On Thursday evening, the family of Ryan Ambrose gathered at a makeshift memorial at Southeast 102nd and Stark near the initial crash site at 102nd and Washington. With each car that passed and honked their horn, the family hoped someone would see their story as they fight for justice.

“It’s not fair what happened. I feel like, as a community, we should come together,” said Daniela, Ryan’s cousin. “Just put yourself in our shoes and imagine this happening to your family.”

His family remembers him as a fun kid who loved Spiderman and helping others.

“He was amazing. He was one of the sweetest boys,” said Jennifer Trejo, Ryan’s aunt.

He was in Portland visiting family from out-of-state when he was killed in the crash that night. Court records show that the driver of the other car, identified as Duprie Smith, had unrelated gunshot wounds from a different incident. Officials say he was driving to the hospital reaching speeds of more than 85 mph just before the crash — with a blood alcohol content of .116.

He appeared in court just days later when the judge asked why he was driving while shot.

“This happened at his younger brother’s funeral, your honor. Someone began shooting into the crowd,” an attorney told the judge on Smith’s behalf. “When the ambulance didn’t come quickly enough, he started to drive himself to the hospital.”

The District Attorney’s office asked that bail be set at $100,000, but Judge Michael Greenlick instead granted he be released with high risk DUII conditions.

“I’m releasing you because I believe you will follow these conditions of release,” Greenlick said in court, adding that conditions include no driving, wearing a special device to monitor if he drinks, and no entering bars or taverns, among other conditions.

Ambrose’s family says they believe it isn’t fair that he was released, and say they won’t give up fighting for their little boy.

“We don’t want revenge. We don’t want to harm anyone. We just want the person that caused all of this pain, all this hurt, and all this trauma, to be where he belongs where he’s in jail,” Trejo said. “We won’t stop until he’s locked away.”

Those interested in helping the family can contribute to their GoFundMe.

Smith is expected back in court Aug. 1.

A two-vehicle crash in the Mill Park Neighborhood took the life of 11-year-old Ryan Ambrose on Saturday night.

