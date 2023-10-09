PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Immanueal Clark-Johnson, who was shot by Portland police and later died, is preparing to sue the City of Portland.

Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson was shot November 19, 2022 during a confrontation in the parking lot of Reedwood Friends Church in Southeast Portland following a short pursuit by police. The pursuit began when Clark-Johnson was allegedly driving recklessly in a car suspected of being involved in an armed robbery.

He died 2 days later. He was 30.

Evidence on the ground inside an armed robbery investigation in Southeast Portland, November 19, 2022 (KOIN) An evidence marker on the ground near an armed robbery and officer-involved shooting in Southeast Portland, November 19, 2022 (KOIN)

The family sent a letter to the city about its intent to sue, claiming Clark-Johnson was not the suspect police were looking for, that he was unarmed and had his back turned when an officer opened fire.

A grand jury cleared that officer of wrongdoing. The full transcripts of that grand jury proceeding were released in late September,

KOIN 6 News reached out to city officials for comment but have not yet heard back.