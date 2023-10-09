PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Immanueal Clark-Johnson, who was shot by Portland police and later died, is preparing to sue the City of Portland.
Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson was shot November 19, 2022 during a confrontation in the parking lot of Reedwood Friends Church in Southeast Portland following a short pursuit by police. The pursuit began when Clark-Johnson was allegedly driving recklessly in a car suspected of being involved in an armed robbery.
He died 2 days later. He was 30.
The family sent a letter to the city about its intent to sue, claiming Clark-Johnson was not the suspect police were looking for, that he was unarmed and had his back turned when an officer opened fire.
A grand jury cleared that officer of wrongdoing. The full transcripts of that grand jury proceeding were released in late September,
KOIN 6 News reached out to city officials for comment but have not yet heard back.