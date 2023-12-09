PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Loyalty Charles Scott was ready for another day of 1st grade on Tuesday when he was mauled to death by 2 dogs at a family friend’s house that morning.

The entire family of the 6-year-old is devastated, but they want others to know what the boy meant to them.

“We’re not doing good,” his aunt, Mariah Scott, told KOIN 6 News. “He’s happy all the time. Smiled all the time. He didn’t care what was going on. He’s looked at positives in everything.”

Scott was mauled by two dogs in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood on Tuesday morning after entering the 112th Avenue home’s garage. Officials say Scott was frequently taken to the house on his way to school, but this time when the adult entered the garage to take care of her two dogs, he opened the door behind her. He was first attacked by one dog until the other eventually joined in.

The adult – whose identity has yet to be publicly released – reportedly tried to stop the attack and even tried to get a gun, but it was too late. Officials said Scott died at the scene and the adult was hospitalized with severe hand wounds.

His grandmother, Rena Scott, told KOIN 6 News she is “devastated. I don’t know what to do.”

Loyalty, his grandmother said, “was beautiful, beautiful inside and out. He touched the lives of everybody. … He was just beautiful. He was just beautiful. He was a beautiful soul. Always happy.”

