Family Promise of Metro East will serve East Portland families with a goal to help them get back into permanent housing, May 22, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new shelter for families experiencing homelessness is now open and taking referrals, including self-referrals.

Family Promise of Metro East opened its doors on Sunday on NE 48th and Couch with its stated goal to keep parents and kids together as they look for more stable housing options.

About 80% of families who are sheltered together find housing about 2 months later, Family Promise officials said.

The new daytime shelter will allow people to do laundry, shower, get access to a computer and have a safe place to stay outside of work or school. The chapter will use a day center to serve 3-4 families at a time. It will also partner with several congregations and community spaces to shelter people overnight.

Referral forms, including self-referral, can be found on the Family Promise website.